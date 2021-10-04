Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 629,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Nordstrom worth $55,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,666,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,687.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

