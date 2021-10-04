Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $235.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

