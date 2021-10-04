Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NGC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

