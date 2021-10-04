Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NGC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.
About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.