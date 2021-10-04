Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $264,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,510,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,892,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.