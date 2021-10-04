Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.75.
About Big Cypress Acquisition
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
