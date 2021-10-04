NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

