NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

