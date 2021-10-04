NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.34. 2,681,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,570,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

