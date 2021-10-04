NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 104,024 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,024 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 3.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $45,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. 252,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,525. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

