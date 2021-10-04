NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.64. 64,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

