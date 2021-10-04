Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,885. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.