NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

DNOW stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $916.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

