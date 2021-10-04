NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
DNOW stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $916.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
