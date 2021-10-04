Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.33 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $307,486.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

