NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. NuCypher has a market cap of $202.02 million and $17.38 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,299,264,166 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

