Nutanix’s (NTNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.15. 37,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

