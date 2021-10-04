Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,079 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

