OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 8.1% on Insider Selling

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 17,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 739,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Specifically, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,475 shares of company stock worth $4,964,079 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

