OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

