OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

