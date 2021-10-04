Oppenheimer Downgrades ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Underperform

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,457 shares of company stock worth $9,252,271. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

