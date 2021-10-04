OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $56,888.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00143469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,594.10 or 0.99943940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.97 or 0.06980088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

