Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 239,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $244.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

