Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 216,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.