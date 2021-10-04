Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY traded down $7.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.45. 2,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.46. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $131.76.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $22.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 609.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

