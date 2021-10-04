Origo (OGO) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $1.65 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

