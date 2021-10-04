Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $21.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $65,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.