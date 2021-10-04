Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 75.6% in September

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:OB traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $15.32. 381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,786. Outbrain has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outbrain will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

