Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.41

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 1852739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

