Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 1,301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,391.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OVCHF opened at $8.80 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
