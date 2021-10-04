Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.63

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 108782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

