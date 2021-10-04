Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.51

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and approximately $56,470.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.75 or 0.07015665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00348230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.36 or 0.01152598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00108762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00532802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.63 or 0.00453233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00296381 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,485,148 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

