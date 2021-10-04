Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TBGNF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Oxurion has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

