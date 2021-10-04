PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.42. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

