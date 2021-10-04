Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PAFRF remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

