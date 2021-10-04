Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,090 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Consolidated Water worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

