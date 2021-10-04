Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 114,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

