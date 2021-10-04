Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SWX stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

