Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $445,000 in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

IMAB stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.71. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

