Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

