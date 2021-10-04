Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Parachute has a market cap of $2.00 million and $139,635.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

