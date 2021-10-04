Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,008.0 days.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

PRRWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

