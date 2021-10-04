Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $36,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $45,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $186,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Parke Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Parke Bancorp worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

