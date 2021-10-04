Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 8,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
About Patriot Gold
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.