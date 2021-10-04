Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 8,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

