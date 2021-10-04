Paychex, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

