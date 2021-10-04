Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.61.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

