Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 23.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.