Pecaut & CO. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 1.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,068.78. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,770. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $783.00 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

