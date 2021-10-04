Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,750 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,330 shares of company stock worth $174,374. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWOD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,112. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.