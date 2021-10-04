Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.74 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.