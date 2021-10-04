Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amyris worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

