Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $4.79 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $125.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,561 shares of company stock worth $18,647,532. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.